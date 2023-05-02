Cleanfax May/June 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax May/June 2023 digital issue is now available online, featuring the 2023 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report with all the data you need to help you strategize for growth and success. Restoration professionals will also be especially interested in our tips for temporary containment in hazardous conditions, as well as a look at making the leap to large-scale restoration projects. As always, this issue also tackles general business management topics, focusing this month on training tips and strategies for your team. Don’t miss all the Cleanfax May/June 2023 digital issue has to offer:

Take 5: Under the Hood

Your company relies on many moving parts. Are they all in tune?

Industry Profile: Class Is in Session

How a past educator, wrestler, and police academy star impacts those around him.

Driver Education

Preparing every employee through the same training methods can help increase the ‘drive’ of your whole team.

Temporary Containments

As restoration professionals, we are all guilty of ‘holding our breath’ while creating a temporarily unsafe environment. Don’t put your safety second!

The 2023 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report

The annual industry analysis on data and statistics to grow your restoration company. Sponsored by Legend Brands.

How to Train Your Dream Team Members

Experience is just a fraction of the equation. See why passion and drive are far more critical for team building.

Making the Leap

Are you ready for large restoration projects? This is what you need to know first.

Industry Profile: Up and Coming

A special feature on an industry up-and-coming leader: Tim Swackhammer.

The Last Word

Four questions with Larry Cooper.

Product Showcase

Check out these companies and the products you need for your growing restoration business.

