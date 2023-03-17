Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

March 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

ROSEMONT, Ill.—March 16, 2023—The Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at restoration industry technology, how to seal and protect grout, and tips for crafting effective marketing messages.

The Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:

Take 5: A Unique View of Pet Odor Control Services.

How to Create Marketing Messages That Attract Clients: Learn how to improve your restoration strategies and get on the same page with adjusters and clients.

Today’s Restoration Tech, Tools, and Tips: Industry experts and consultants chime in on what you need in your ‘tech toolbox’ to grow your restoration company.

How to Seal and Protect Grout: From identification to practical technical expertise, this is what you need to know to keep grout looking its best.

Distance Running: When it comes to the ongoing ‘race’ of customer retention and satisfaction, you are the only one responsible for your wins — and losses.

How to Pay Your Dream Team Members: Most business owners want the best teams and assume they can’t afford them. See why that’s a misconception.

Bases, Benevolence, and Business: Discover how Mason Tomaino connected charity and cleaning to create a ‘home run’ legacy.

The Last Word: Six questions with Doyle Bloss.

Cleanfax also offered the Restoration Showcase in March/April to take a look at products that can help you grow your business.

View the Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.

