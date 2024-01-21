Cleanfax January/February 2024 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax January/February 2024 digital issue is now available online!

If you engage in restoration, you might be tempted by what some call the “dark side of restoration”—paying plumber referral fees to get leads and jobs. The latest issue of Cleanfax covers what you need to know about paying for leads and what you can do about it. This issue’s Take 5 also investigates how both cleaning and restoration companies can use AI to land jobs.

Read on to learn about rookie business mistakes and how to avoid them, discover the best ways to retain and sustain your dream team, and get competitive in your online marketing with a deep dive into SEO strategies. This issue also covers innovative technologies for fire restoration, documentation standards for 2024, contents cleaning and restoration tips, and much more. It’s all inside!

Don’t miss all the Cleanfax January/February 2024 digital issue has to offer:

Take 5

How to Use AI to Land Jobs

Plumbers for Sale

The dark side of restoration and what you can do about it.

Drip by Drip

How plumber referral fees will drain your trust and your bank account.

The Difference Between SEO and Local SEO

Learn which is best for your growing cleaning or restoration company.

Common, Reasonable, and Prudent

Get familiar with the documentation and industry standards for 2024.

Rookie Mistakes

Impunctuality, lack of communication, and indifference can crop up.

Retain and Sustain Your Dream Team

Do it by adding love and gratitude and see how your team responds.

Innovative Technologies in Fire Restoration

Advancements in residue cleaning and odor removal.

The Unappreciated Aspect of Remediation

Contents cleaning is a critical component of bringing a structure back to pre-loss condition.

The Last Word

Four Questions for Jeremy Reets.

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

