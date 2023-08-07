Clean Care Restoration Academy Welcomes Rachel Adams

August 7, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Clean Care logo

Clean Care Restoration Academy has announced the addition of Rachel Adams to the company.

In her new role, Rachel will be leveraging her expertise and knowledge of industry best practices in the continuous improvement of Clean Care’s curriculum.

“We are very excited to welcome Rachel to Clean Care,” said Kathy Schneider, Clean Care Restoration Academy administrator.  “Her extensive experience, industry knowledge, and dedication make her a great fit for our organization. We are confident that Rachel’s contributions will further strengthen Clean Care’s position as a premier provider of restoration training and education.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of Clean Care,” said Adams. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge and believe together we will continue to set new standards of excellence and innovation in the industry.”

For more information about Clean Care Restoration Academy and its training programs, visit www.cleancareacademy.com or email [email protected].

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

July-August 2023 ISSA Today

July/August Digital Edition of ISSA Today Available Now

ISSA / News
Scholarship

NADCA Announces Scholarships for Fall Technical Conference

Awards / News
Background with trophy and awards in flat design style.

Paul Davis Restoration Ranked Top 100 Best Floridian Companies

Awards / News
IICRC logo

IICRC S700 Standard Available for Second Public Review

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Restoration

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Location in Austin

News
Lightspeed

Home Franchise Concepts Announces Launch of Lightspeed Restoration

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...