Check Out the May/June Digital Edition of ISSA Today!
June 16, 2023—
The May/June edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.
In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, enjoy a special feature article focusing on women leaders in the industry, learn about high-level concerns regarding germs in buildings, dig into how robotic automation is disrupting facility management, discover how to win more contracts with better proposals, and more.
Here’s some of what you can find in the May/June 2023 issue:
- Women in Leadership
How disruption in traditional management benefits everyone
- The Power of Women
An industry made stronger by women in leadership
- The ISSA Hygieia Network Journey
From inception and moving forward
- Germs in Buildings
We need to know why, when, and how
- Embracing Disruption
The potential of robotic automation and augmented reality in facility management
- Win More Business with Better Proposals
Tailor them to the needs of your clients
Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.