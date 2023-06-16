Check Out the May/June Digital Edition of ISSA Today!

June 16, 2023Cleanfax Staff
May-June 2023 ISSA Today

The May/June edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, enjoy a special feature article focusing on women leaders in the industry, learn about high-level concerns regarding germs in buildings, dig into how robotic automation is disrupting facility management, discover how to win more contracts with better proposals, and more.

Here’s some of what you can find in the May/June 2023 issue:

Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.

