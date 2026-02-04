Check Out the January/February 2026 Issue of CMM Online

February 4, 2026Cleanfax Staff
January/February CMM

The January/February issue takes a close look at infection prevention best practices, from the collaboration required to eliminate superbugs from healthcare settings to the most efficient cleaning techniques to stop the spread of cold and flu viruses. It examines the latest technology to remove pathogens that cause healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and methods of cleaning that are safe for people with chemical sensitivities.

Beyond infection prevention, the latest issue of CMM reveals expert tips on marketing your business to millennial and Gen Z customers and showcases a new column geared to the advancement of the Hispanic cleaning community.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a Made in the USA product showcase.

