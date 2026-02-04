Check Out the January/February 2026 Issue of CMM Online
The January/February issue takes a close look at infection prevention best practices, from the collaboration required to eliminate superbugs from healthcare settings to the most efficient cleaning techniques to stop the spread of cold and flu viruses. It examines the latest technology to remove pathogens that cause healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and methods of cleaning that are safe for people with chemical sensitivities.
Beyond infection prevention, the latest issue of CMM reveals expert tips on marketing your business to millennial and Gen Z customers and showcases a new column geared to the advancement of the Hispanic cleaning community.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Battling Superbugs in Healthcare Settings: How improved cleaning protocols are winning the fight against antimicrobial resistance
- A Personal Touch Sells Your Services: BSCs share their tips on marketing to millennials and Gen Z
- Cleaning for Health in Winter: Modify your cleaning processes to interrupt the spread of cold and flu viruses
- Building a Bridge for the Hispanic Cleaning Community: ISSA’s new VEO initiative is the brainchild of two women
- Cleaning for Sensitive Populations: Reducing your chemical footprint makes economic and health sense
- Healthcare Hygiene and Cleaning Go High Teach Against HAIs: Tech solutions monitor hand hygiene and pinpoint infectious pathogens in hospitals
- Cross Contamination Is Not Inevitable: Controlling the silent threat in your facility
- Advance the Cleaning Industry With Transparency: Transparency about products and processes goes beyond marketing to build customer loyalty
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a Made in the USA product showcase.