Centrum Force Fabrication Welcomes Scott Ring as General/Sales Manager

March 1, 2023Cleanfax Staff
scott ring centrum force fabrication

ALBION, MI. — March 1, 2023 — Centrum Force Fabrication is pleased to announce that Scott Ring has joined the team as General/Sales Manager, effective March 2023. As General/Sales Manager, Ring will oversee all team members to ensure daily operations are successful in safety, quality, and cultural environment.

Ring brings with him 27 years of management and sales experience, with expertise in budgeting, forecasting, revenue generation, cross-functional collaboration, and sales growth. His passion for helping people makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

In his new role, Ring will field customer sales calls, support customer initiatives, organize outreach to build strategic partnerships with potential clients and industry partners, and analyze financial performance to lead strategy for future growth. This is a hybrid role that combines a range of responsibilities.

Tom Monahan, CEO of Centrum Force Fabrication, is thrilled to have Scott join the team. “He will be an asset to our team because it is obvious he is a servant leader with a passion for helping people,” said Monahan.

“Most of my time has been spent on the other side of the industry cleaning rugs. I think that offers a unique perspective for how I’ll be able to service our clients throughout the country for their equipment and chemistry needs. This will help them take better care of their clients as a result.”  said Ring.

Centrum Force Fabrication is excited to have Scott Ring on board and looks forward to his contributions to the continued success of the company.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Restoration CrossCheck LLC

A New Kind of Consulting, Restoration CrossCheck LLC

News
Online Poll Fault

Online Poll: The Fault of the Company

News
spot on solutions

Spot On Solutions launches SOS Navigator

News
January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

News
zor award

1-800-Water Damage Wins Franchise Times’ Zor Award

News
aramsco striping service

Aramsco, Inc. Acquires Striping Service and Supply

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Leadership Tip boosting brand image eco-friendly

Leadership Tips: Being Eco-Friendly to Boost Brand Image

January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

overzealous adjusters

Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters

Webinar simply irresistible

‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers’ Webinar

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More