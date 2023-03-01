ALBION, MI. — March 1, 2023 — Centrum Force Fabrication is pleased to announce that Scott Ring has joined the team as General/Sales Manager, effective March 2023. As General/Sales Manager, Ring will oversee all team members to ensure daily operations are successful in safety, quality, and cultural environment.

Ring brings with him 27 years of management and sales experience, with expertise in budgeting, forecasting, revenue generation, cross-functional collaboration, and sales growth. His passion for helping people makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

In his new role, Ring will field customer sales calls, support customer initiatives, organize outreach to build strategic partnerships with potential clients and industry partners, and analyze financial performance to lead strategy for future growth. This is a hybrid role that combines a range of responsibilities.

Tom Monahan, CEO of Centrum Force Fabrication, is thrilled to have Scott join the team. “He will be an asset to our team because it is obvious he is a servant leader with a passion for helping people,” said Monahan.

“Most of my time has been spent on the other side of the industry cleaning rugs. I think that offers a unique perspective for how I’ll be able to service our clients throughout the country for their equipment and chemistry needs. This will help them take better care of their clients as a result.” said Ring.

Centrum Force Fabrication is excited to have Scott Ring on board and looks forward to his contributions to the continued success of the company.