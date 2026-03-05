Celebrate National Biobased Products Day on Sunday

March 5, 2026Cleanfax Staff
National Biobased Products Day

Celebrated March 8, National Biobased Products Day is your chance to shine a spotlight on innovation and the economic benefits of the U.S. bioeconomy. It’s all about showcasing biobased products—what they’re made from, how they’re created, and the benefits they bring.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) event aims to amplify the amazing work happening across the bioeconomy to support rural communities and grow U.S. manufacturing and jobs.

Biobased products that are not used as food, feed, or fuel are eligible to participate in the BioPreferred Program provided they meet one or more of the Criteria for Demonstrating Innovative Approaches and the product’s biobased content meets the applicable minimum. The BioPreferred® Program has two major initiatives: mandatory federal purchasing and voluntary labeling.

Through the Voluntary Labeling Initiative, companies may apply for certification to display the USDA-Certified Biobased Product label on a product that states its third-party tested and verified biobased content. The purpose of this label is to make it easy for consumers to locate and compare biobased products for purchase.

Numerous cleaning products and other supplies used by custodial services are USDA-Certified Biobased Products. To see a complete list of USDA-Certified Biobased Products, click here.

