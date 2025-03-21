Celebrate International Cleaning Week 2025 With ISSA

Join your industry peers in celebrating International Cleaning Week, March 23-29. The week-long event hosted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is a global celebration to honor frontline cleaning professionals and raise awareness of the value of clean.

For five years, ISSA has hosted this celebration to introduce innovative new resources to empower cleaning-industry professionals globally. This year, ISSA will expand engagement opportunities by showcasing the cleaning industry’s critical role in protecting public health and boosting economic impact.

International Cleaning Week 2025 offers multiple new engagement pathways, including:

Spotless Spaces Competition – This exclusive ISSA-member benefit allows cleaning and facilities teams to showcase their exceptional environments on a global stage. Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Comprehensive Partnership Toolkit – This expanded resource features branded graphics, prewritten social media content, and e-newsletter templates to help organizations maximize their International Cleaning Week participation.

“International Cleaning Week 2025 represents a transformative moment for our industry,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The new Spotless Spaces Competition, enhanced partnership toolkit, and comprehensive programming provide significant opportunities for our industry to demonstrate its value and impact.”

As the culminating celebration of International Cleaning Week, ISSA will host the Clean Advocacy Summit on March 31-April 1 in Washington, D.C. This Capitol Hill fly-in event empowers attendees with advocacy training and direct access to congressional delegations. The summit provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to engage with policymakers and advance the interests of the cleaning and facility solutions industry.

For more information about International Cleaning Week and to download the partnership toolkit to promote the event, visit issa.com/icw.

Engage with ISSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram using #ICW.