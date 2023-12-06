Bullen Switches to Brown Boxes for Its Packaging

December 6, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Bullen Brown Box

In an effort to commit to both sustainability and cost efficiency, The Bullen Companies, Inc. has announced a switch to the use of brown boxes for its packaging.

Bullen cited the following points regarding the decision to change its packaging:

  • Consistent construction. The brown boxes maintain the same high standards as the company’s previous white ones, to ensure product integrity during transport and storage.

  • Outer layer distinction. While the outer layer of the brown boxes might look different, the fundamental construction remains identical to its previous packaging.

  • Gradual transition. The company is in the process of gradually transitioning to the brown boxes as current inventory is replaced. Slower-moving sizes might continue to feature white boxes for a month or more during this transition period.

  • Cost advantage. As part of a strategic move to control and minimize potential future packaging cost increases, brown boxes come with a slight cost advantage.

  • Labeling consistency. For those accustomed to specific customer or product labeling, this practice remains unchanged.

According to the company, this transition reflects its dedication to environmental responsibility and operational efficiency. For more information, visit bullenonline.com.

