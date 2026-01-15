Built In Honors Albi in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Albi, the leading growth engine powering forward thinking restoration companies has been recognized again by Built In as one of the Best Startups to Work for In Chicago in 2026. This honor follows closely on the heels of Albi’s recognition as a LinkedIn Top 10 Startup in Chicago, marking a second consecutive year of national workplace accolades.

Albi is built around people. With a culture rooted in transparency, inclusion, and growth, the company supports its teams through meaningful benefits like company equity, performance bonuses, and 100% employer-paid health coverage. Albi also prioritizes continuous learning and connection—offering mentorship, professional development during work hours, and collaborative, in-person team experience.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In founder and CEO. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

“We are not the same company we were five years ago. We’ve grown intentionally, innovated relentlessly, and embraced transformative tools like AI to better serve the restoration industry,” said Alex Duta, Albi founder and CEO. “ This recognition is an honor because it reflects not just our growth, but our commitment to building a team of exceptional people who share our vision for pushing the industry forward. As we continue to scale, we’re excited to welcome more talented individuals who want to help shape the future of restoration alongside us.”

As part of its continued growth, Albi will debut a new Chicago office in summer 2026, designed to support its expanding team and foster even deepening its ties to the Chicago Start-up environment as the company enters its next phase of innovation.

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, click here.