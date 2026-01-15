Built In Honors Albi in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

January 15, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Albi

Albi, the leading growth engine powering forward thinking restoration companies has been recognized again by Built In as one of the Best Startups to Work for In Chicago in 2026. This honor follows closely on the heels of Albi’s recognition as a LinkedIn Top 10 Startup in Chicago, marking a second consecutive year of national workplace accolades.

Albi is built around people. With a culture rooted in transparency, inclusion, and growth, the company supports its teams through meaningful benefits like company equity, performance bonuses, and 100% employer-paid health coverage. Albi also prioritizes continuous learning and connection—offering mentorship, professional development during work hours, and collaborative, in-person team experience.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In founder and CEO. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

“We are not the same company we were five years ago. We’ve grown intentionally, innovated relentlessly, and embraced transformative tools like AI to better serve the restoration industry,” said Alex Duta, Albi founder and CEO. “ This recognition is an honor because it reflects not just our growth, but our commitment to building a team of exceptional people who share our vision for pushing the industry forward. As we continue to scale, we’re excited to welcome more talented individuals who want to help shape the future of restoration alongside us.”

As part of its continued growth, Albi will debut a new Chicago office in summer 2026, designed to support its expanding team and foster even deepening its ties to the Chicago Start-up environment as the company enters its next phase of innovation.

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Neighborly logo

All 19 Neighborly®Brands Earn Spots on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® for Second Consecutive Year

News
Agentech

PuroClean Deploys Agentech to Enhance Claims Compliance

News / Products & Technologies
Voda logo

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Ranks Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®

News
Joint Technical Seminar

US Reverses Job Cuts at National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Labor / News
Canadian Wildfires

EPA Launches Voluntary Soil Sampling of Residences Affected by Eaton Wildfire

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Kennedy Expressway

BluSky Restoration Expands Operations with New Northern Illinois Location

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...