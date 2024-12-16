BMS CAT Acquires Legacy Services Corp.

BMS CAT, a provider of disaster recovery and restoration services, purchased Legacy Services Corp., a restoration and environmental cleaning company based in Minneapolis.

This strategic move reflects BMS CAT’s commitment to expanding its service offerings and geographic reach. The acquisition of Legacy Services enhances BMS CAT’s capabilities in providing expert restoration and environmental cleaning solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

Legacy Services has been providing restoration services since 2005 and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and homeowners in Minnesota and the surrounding region during their time of need. The company offers a wide range of services, including water, fire, and smoke damage restoration; contents restoration; and environmental cleaning services for commercial HVAC and air duct cleaning as well as cooling tower cleaning and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Legacy Services, Corp. to our BMS-CAT family,” said Jim Cashman, BMS CAT CEO. “This remarkable company, built on the vision and dedication of its founders, has set a high standard in the restoration industry with its unique and innovative service offerings. We deeply admire their commitment to excellence and look forward to carrying their legacy forward while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

“Having the strength and support of the BMS-CAT team in our corner, we are extremely confident in our capabilities to provide our existing clients and prospective new clients with the highest quality services available in the industry,” said Mike Adair, Legacy co-founder. “We are thrilled to be a part of a great organization and can’t wait to get started.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join such a professional and experienced group as BMS Cat. We look forward to growing and developing all of our services and build a new future for our team,” added Paul Chicras, Legacy co-founder.

The acquisition of Legacy Services is part of BMS CAT’s ongoing strategy to expand its services and capabilities and to provide the best possible disaster recovery solutions to its customers. This acquisition is the 12th acquisition in the past four years as part of a strategic plan to support BMS CAT’s growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, North Carolina-based Highland Construction, Wisconsin-based Accent Property Restoration, Colorado-based Colorado Premier Restoration, and California-based DryMaster Restoration.