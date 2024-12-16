BMS CAT Acquires Legacy Services Corp.

December 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
BMS CAT and

BMS CAT, a provider of disaster recovery and restoration services, purchased Legacy Services Corp., a restoration and environmental cleaning company based in Minneapolis.

This strategic move reflects BMS CAT’s commitment to expanding its service offerings and geographic reach. The acquisition of Legacy Services enhances BMS CAT’s capabilities in providing expert restoration and environmental cleaning solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

Legacy Services has been providing restoration services since 2005 and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and homeowners in Minnesota and the surrounding region during their time of need. The company offers a wide range of services, including water, fire, and smoke damage restoration; contents restoration; and environmental cleaning services for commercial HVAC and air duct cleaning as well as cooling tower cleaning and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Legacy Services, Corp. to our BMS-CAT family,” said Jim Cashman, BMS CAT CEO. “This remarkable company, built on the vision and dedication of its founders, has set a high standard in the restoration industry with its unique and innovative service offerings. We deeply admire their commitment to excellence and look forward to carrying their legacy forward while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

“Having the strength and support of the BMS-CAT team in our corner, we are extremely confident in our capabilities to provide our existing clients and prospective new clients with the highest quality services available in the industry,” said Mike Adair, Legacy co-founder. “We are thrilled to be a part of a great organization and can’t wait to get started.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join such a professional and experienced group as BMS Cat. We look forward to growing and developing all of our services and build a new future for our team,” added Paul Chicras, Legacy co-founder.

The acquisition of Legacy Services is part of BMS CAT’s ongoing strategy to expand its services and capabilities and to provide the best possible disaster recovery solutions to its customers. This acquisition is the 12th acquisition in the past four years as part of a strategic plan to support BMS CAT’s growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, North Carolina-based Highland Construction, Wisconsin-based Accent Property Restoration, Colorado-based Colorado Premier Restoration, and California-based DryMaster Restoration.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Winter

Winter Weather Worries Top Canadian Concerns

Disasters / News
November/December 2024 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our November/December 2024 Issue

News
Technavio_Commercial_and_Residential_Cleaning_Services_Market_in_US_2024_2028_Infographic_800

US Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market to Grow by $36.8B by 2028

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Marketing & Sales / News
Fire fighting helicopter carry water bucket to extinguish the forest fire

Malibu Wildfire Fueled by High Winds and Low Humidity

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
EPA 800x533

Cancer-causing Chemicals Found in Cleaners Banned by EPA

Cleaning / News / Sustainability
Addressing Mold

Illinois to Require Third-Party Certification and Registration for Mold Remediation Professionals

Cleaning / Health & Safety / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...