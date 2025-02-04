BluSky Supports More Than 250 Charities Nationwide

February 4, 2025Cleanfax Staff
hands forming hearts

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC’s 2024 philanthropy program contributed more than US$861,000 to more than 250 nonprofit organizations across the nation, an 11% increase from last year.

The firm’s total charitable efforts highlighted a wide variety of fundraising events, presence in new geographical markets, and local donations. A few notable large events included Clays For A Cause in Long Beach, supporting the Alaska Adventure Project, Clays For Kids in Denver, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, the Lyle Rakers Golf Classic in St. Louis, contributing to ALS research at the Miller Lab at Washington University, and a housing project renovation, benefitting the Housing Industry Foundation (HIF) in San Jose, California.

“Taking care of our neighbors and children through charitable events and donations is a natural fit with what we in the restoration community do every single day,” said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “We’re fully committed to the people, families, and communities served by these organizations we support.”

In addition to monetary contributions, BluSky personnel devoted substantial volunteer hours to nonprofits through its annual Day of Giving in November. Employees companywide spent the day before Thanksgiving volunteering with over 50 charities in their local communities. Among the many diverse activities were giving time and resources to families staying at various Ronald McDonald House locations around the country, supporting Veterans and young children, cleaning and performing general labor to improve various community facilities, and helping our furry friends at animal rescue facilities. BluSky has plans to increase volunteer hours, funds raised, and geographical outreach as we move forward and grow.

“The heart of BluSky is restoring lives and communities, and our teams aren’t slowing down any time soon. As a company, we are exceedingly fortunate to have such exceptional individuals here. I believe it is our responsibility to give back to the community,” Stemper added.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

EPA

EPA Launches Largest Wildfire Hazardous Material Removal Effort in Agency History

Disasters / News
Authority Brands 800x533

DRYmedic Restoration Services and The Cleaning Authority Add Franchises

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC

IICRC Standards Available for Second Limited Public Review

News / Unscripted
Close-up senior man pays bills with credit card

Top 10 States With the Most Collection Accounts

News
Jenkins Restoration

Jenkins Restorations Celebrates 50 Years

News
green city with green Eco Earth concept ,vector illustration

Top 10 U.S. States for Green Buildings in 2024

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...