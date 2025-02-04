BluSky Supports More Than 250 Charities Nationwide

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC’s 2024 philanthropy program contributed more than US$861,000 to more than 250 nonprofit organizations across the nation, an 11% increase from last year.

The firm’s total charitable efforts highlighted a wide variety of fundraising events, presence in new geographical markets, and local donations. A few notable large events included Clays For A Cause in Long Beach, supporting the Alaska Adventure Project, Clays For Kids in Denver, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, the Lyle Rakers Golf Classic in St. Louis, contributing to ALS research at the Miller Lab at Washington University, and a housing project renovation, benefitting the Housing Industry Foundation (HIF) in San Jose, California.

“Taking care of our neighbors and children through charitable events and donations is a natural fit with what we in the restoration community do every single day,” said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “We’re fully committed to the people, families, and communities served by these organizations we support.”

In addition to monetary contributions, BluSky personnel devoted substantial volunteer hours to nonprofits through its annual Day of Giving in November. Employees companywide spent the day before Thanksgiving volunteering with over 50 charities in their local communities. Among the many diverse activities were giving time and resources to families staying at various Ronald McDonald House locations around the country, supporting Veterans and young children, cleaning and performing general labor to improve various community facilities, and helping our furry friends at animal rescue facilities. BluSky has plans to increase volunteer hours, funds raised, and geographical outreach as we move forward and grow.

“The heart of BluSky is restoring lives and communities, and our teams aren’t slowing down any time soon. As a company, we are exceedingly fortunate to have such exceptional individuals here. I believe it is our responsibility to give back to the community,” Stemper added.