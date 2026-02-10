BluSky Restoration Promotes Drew Tramonte to Vice President of Dallas Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC promoted Drew Tramonte to vice president of the Dallas office. In his new role, Tramonte will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president of BluSky’s Dallas office, Tramonte brings a powerful combination of restoration expertise, operational leadership, and a people‑first philosophy to one of the company’s fastest‑growing markets. With a strong background in commercial restoration, roofing, and large‑loss recovery, Tramonte is positioned to lead this team to success throughout the Dallas region.

Tramonte began his BluSky career as a business development manager, where he quickly distinguished himself through his deep industry knowledge and ability to build trusted partnerships. Prior to joining BluSky, he served as sales and operations manager for a roofing company, gaining hands‑on experience in field operations, team management, and customer service delivery. His career has included extensive work in hurricane disaster recovery, complex large‑loss restoration, and emergency mitigation, giving him a well‑rounded perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing clients in moments of crisis.

Tramonte attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and he continues to invest in professional development through industry certifications, including IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) and Certified Health & Restoration Technician (CHRT). He has also completed extensive training in large‑loss response, emergency mitigation, and client service excellence.

A committed leader in the Dallas business community, Tramonte is an active member of BOMA Dallas and BOMA Fort Worth.