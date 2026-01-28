BluSky Restoration Elevates Brady Burwell to Vice President of Ventura Office

January 28, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Burwell 800

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC  promoted Brady Burwell as vice president of the Ventura office. In his new role, Burwell will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, Burwell’s primary goal is to continue building strong relationships within the industry and lead the Ventura team to new levels of success.

Burwell first joined BluSky in June 2021 as a project director at the Ventura office. He graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in business administration. During the past several years, Burwell has demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence and customer service, earning the respect of his colleagues and clients alike.

Outside of work, Burwell enjoys spending weekends in the garage working on projects and spending time with family. In August, he welcomed a daughter, Brynlee.

“I’m very grateful to be offered this position, especially at the office where I started,” Burwell said. “The team we have in Ventura is the best of the best, and I am excited to help take this office to new levels.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean

PuroClean Named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Awards / Growth & Acquisitions / News
close up golf club and golf ball on green grass with sunrise background

SteamMaster Golf Awards Over $32K to Local Nonprofits

Community Outreach / News
ISSA Today January/February 2026

Read the January/February ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA / News
RUI

Meridian Restoration Becomes the Newest Member of the RUI Holdings Network

Growth & Acquisitions / News
NORMI

NORMI and InterNACHI Partner on Mold Training and Home Inspections

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / NORMI
Atmospheric River West Coast December 2025

Labor Department Gives $1M to Support Washington Residents Affected by Atmospheric River in December

Disasters / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...