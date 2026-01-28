BluSky Restoration Elevates Brady Burwell to Vice President of Ventura Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC promoted Brady Burwell as vice president of the Ventura office. In his new role, Burwell will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, Burwell’s primary goal is to continue building strong relationships within the industry and lead the Ventura team to new levels of success.

Burwell first joined BluSky in June 2021 as a project director at the Ventura office. He graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in business administration. During the past several years, Burwell has demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence and customer service, earning the respect of his colleagues and clients alike.

Outside of work, Burwell enjoys spending weekends in the garage working on projects and spending time with family. In August, he welcomed a daughter, Brynlee.

“I’m very grateful to be offered this position, especially at the office where I started,” Burwell said. “The team we have in Ventura is the best of the best, and I am excited to help take this office to new levels.”