BluSky Restoration Contractors Raises $150,000 For ALS Research

Including the funds raised from a sister tournament on Oct. 5 in Southern Illinois ($50,000), a total of $838,000 has now been raised since 2018 for the Miller Lab at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

This year’s event boasted the largest turnout since it started, and had the support of more than 20 different vendors, partners, and sponsors, along with the entire BluSky Executive team in attendance.

“We at BluSky support each other in the good times, and the not so good times,” said Jim Rable, BluSky senior vice president of corporate development and longtime friend of Rakers. “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming amount of generosity and kindness from all have participated, sponsored, donated, and volunteered at our events. It is so much fun to see friends, family, co-workers, and vendors come together to support our efforts. To see 250 people at the dinner, WOW! Just one of the best days of the year.”

“I am blown away by the love and support from so many friends and family,” Rakers said. “To our BluSky family, every year you have helped us raise the bar, and this year was certainly no exception. I am truly blessed to work for a company who cares so much about their people. Thank you as well to all our BluSky vendor partners, we truly couldn’t have done this without you. My muscles have gotten weaker, but my heart has gotten stronger.”

Through its research, the Miller Lab seeks to understand the mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration in ALS and to develop new, innovative therapies for ALS.

“The generous support from the Lyle Rakers Foundation allows us to push research on the cutting edge and bring new RNA-targeted therapies to clinical trial,” said Dr. Timothy Miller, Miller Lab director. “We are so honored to be associated with the Lyle Rakers Foundation and the terrific group of people that have put together another very successful golf tournament.”