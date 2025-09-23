BluSky Restoration Appoints Mark Minasian CEO

September 23, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Mark Minasian

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC announced a leadership transition that positions the company for its next phase of growth. Mark Minasian has been appointed CEO, succeeding Kent Stemper, who will transition to the role of vice chairman of the board of directors.

Stemper, who has led BluSky through a period of significant growth and expansion, shared: “I am proud of the culture we have built—one centered on people, performance, and purpose. Mark is an exceptional leader, and I am confident he will take BluSky to even greater heights.”

Minasian is an experienced founder, CEO, and board director with more than 25 years of industrial services leadership. He co-founded Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC, the largest privately owned facilities management platform in North America, a business delivering complex, ongoing, and on-demand essential property services at scale. Within the sector, he has built strategic partnerships with clients across the commercial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology, multifamily, education, and logistics industries.

His deep industrial background, familiarity with BluSky, and proven record of driving growth make him uniquely suited to lead the company at this stage of its evolution. Minasian emphasized that BluSky’s mission, culture, and values will remain unchanged under his leadership.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and lead a company with such a strong reputation and dedicated team,” Minasian said. “Kent and the team have built an extraordinary foundation, and I am excited to build upon it with them – strengthening and scaling our client partnerships and driving innovation, while staying true to the values and culture that make BluSky a trusted partner.”

