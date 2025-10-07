BluSky Restoration Adds Michael Cole as Houston Office Vice President

October 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Michael Cole

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hired Michael Cole as vice president of the Houston office. In his new role, Cole will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Houston office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, his primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Cole is a seasoned operations executive with over two decades of experience managing large-scale projects across industries, including healthcare, education, oil and gas, and entertainment. He began his career in restoration services before joining Cotton Holdings, where he led the growth of their restoration and construction operations.

In 2015, he founded NORCOLE Commercial, a Houston-based construction firm specializing in interior commercial builds, which he successfully sold in 2021. Cole then rejoined Cotton Holdings to help launch its M&A division. Known for his leadership, operational expertise, and core values, Cole continues to drive business success while residing in Tomball, Texas.

“I am eager to contribute to BluSky’s continued success in delivering best in class restoration services in Houston and the surrounding communities,” Cole said. “When customers are experiencing devastating property emergencies, we are there to respond quickly, with care. I am excited to get started.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

