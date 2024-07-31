BluSky Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC has again been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This award is based on what current employees said about their work experience at BluSky Restoration. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work, which was 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our employees and the work environment we seek to establish are of paramount importance to the company we strive to be,” said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “We are honored and humbled that our employees value our culture and because of that we are Great Place to Work Certified. Based on our employees’ feedback, we will continue to look to improve upon our culture and environment, because our people are our greatest asset.”

This year, more than 800 employees participated in the survey process. Notably, 94% of employees said they can see how their work and contribution help achieve BluSky’s mission in serving its customers.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Great Place to Work vice president of global recognition. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means BluSky Restoration Contractors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

