BluSky Earns Eighth Consecutive Designation As Great Place to Work Certified™ Company

July 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
BluSky

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC announced that it is once again Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BluSky Restoration. This year, 80% of employees said it’s a great place to work–33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“At BluSky, our people and the culture we cultivate are at the heart of who we are and who we aspire to become,” said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “We’re deeply grateful that our employees recognize and appreciate this, which has earned us the honor of being Great Place to Work Certified. Their feedback inspires us to keep evolving and enhancing our workplace, because our team is truly our most valuable asset.”

In 2025, an overwhelming majority of employees participated in the survey process. Notable among their responses is 88% found the theme of justice to be a top area in which BluSky excels. This theme measures the extent to which employees perceive that management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals. 88% feel good about the way we contribute to the community and feel a sense of pride when they see what the organization accomplishes.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Great Place To Work, vice president of global recognition. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that BluSky Restoration stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” she added.

