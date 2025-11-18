BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises $20,000 For Northern Colorado United For Youth

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a “Clays For A Cause” event on Oct. 10, raising a total of US$20,000 for Northern Colorado United for Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting at-risk youth across the region. NOCO UNIFY serves as a fundraising catalyst for child-focused charities throughout Northern Colorado.

The clays event, held at Great Guns Sporting in Nunn, Colorado, brought together over 100 attendees and 15 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. Hosted by the Fort Collins BluSky office, the day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, barbecue lunch, raffle prizes, awards, and happy hour.

This year’s event marked the 11th annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Fort Collins office, the first benefiting Northern Colorado United for Youth. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Elite NF LLC, Aramsco, Apco Electric, Waypoint Real Estate, Aqua Plumbing, United Rentals, and Element Building Sciences.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky’s signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

“With this being my first Clays for Cause event at BluSky, it was truly incredible to see the planning and collaboration that went into making this day happen not only from our team at BluSky, but from all the contractors and clients we work with daily,” said Matt Tuholski, BluSky reconstruction superintendent. “This event was as successful as it was due to the amount of teamwork that was involved from start to finish and I couldn’t be more grateful for the people I’m surrounded by each day.”

“Clays for a Cause was a great event this year and United for Youth is honored to be the recipient of the proceeds,” said Reed Miller, United for Youth president. “Clays for a Cause brought over 100 avid sportsmen to compete and raise money for United for Youth. United for Youth is a local non-profit that raises money for disadvantaged youth in the community. This year, we raised over $700,000, and we wouldn’t be able to have such success without strong partners like BluSky. BluSky has been a tremendous partner to us through this event as well as by supporting our own events throughout the year as a financial partner and by donating equipment. Our partnership dates back over a decade and we look forward to many more years working together to benefit our community.”