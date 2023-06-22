Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Nevada Location

June 22, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Henderson, Nevada
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, a commercial and residential content restoration company, has opened its first location in Nevada to serve home and business owners throughout North Las Vegas in Henderson, Boulder City, Mesquite, Laughlin, and Clark County.
Locally owned and operated by Martin Livingston, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz will be providing home and business owners in the North Las Vegas community with compassionate and vigilant work and customer care. The location will support people through challenging times by offering real-time, cost-effective solutions by preserving precious personal belongings and working with insurance companies to save people from heartache, time and money.
“Backed by my extensive background as a business owner and operator of a major rental car company in the area, I am confident in my skills and knowledge to open a Blue Kangaroo Packoutz business,” said Martin Livingston, owner of the new location. “My wife and I are active members of our community and have a deep passion for giving back. We are thrilled for the opportunity to step in when our community will need us most.”
Previous to becoming owner of the Nevada location, Livingston spent 26 years in the rental car industry before opening and running his own division for more than a decade.
“Our franchisees are with you every step of the way to ensure that people’s contents and valuables are restored,” said Tim Fagan, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz president. “We are thrilled to welcome Martin and his wife to the team and are confident his business experience and people skills will deliver a trusted and reliable solution to the residents of North Las Vegas in the years to come. We are honored to carry on our reputation for quality and the importance of upholding our values as we continue to expand across the United States.”
For more information about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of Las Vegas, visit the location’s webpage.
Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

