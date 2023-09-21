Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Fourth Location in North Carolina

September 21, 2023Cleanfax Staff
North Carolina State Flag
Commercial and residential contents restoration company Blue Kangaroo Packoutz has opened its fourth location in the state of North Carolina. The new location serves High Point, Asheboro, and surrounding areas of Greensboro.
The location is being spearheaded by local resident Kelly Reis, along with the support of her husband.
“My husband and I were looking to start our own business that would also give us the opportunity to give back to our community,” said Reis. “We know how difficult it can be after disaster strikes someone’s home, even more stressful is what to do with items in the home. After doing some more research, we both knew our Blue Kangaroo Packoutz business was a confident decision and our extensive experience in leadership, human resources, and profit and loss management has given us the skills to build a successful business here and make a direct impact in our community.”
“Our franchisees are with you every step of the way to ensure that contents and valuables are restored,” said Tim Fagan, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz president. “The Reises are a valuable addition to the Blue Kangaroo Packoutz team. With their background serving people and their trusted reputation in Greensboro, undoubtedly serves the Greensboro area with professional and quality care community members know and trust.”
For more information about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of Greensboro visit their website.
Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

