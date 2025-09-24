Bipartisan Reintroduction of Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, strongly supports the reintroduction of the Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act, pressing Congress once again to pass legislation to alleviate chronic labor shortages in industries such as cleaning, facility services, hospitality, and more. The 2025 version of the bill is similar to its predecessor, which was introduced in the last Congress, reflecting continued commitment to address this important workforce issue from both sides of the aisle.

The bill’s lead sponsor is Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA-11), who received ISSA’s 2025 Award for Outstanding Government Service at the Clean Advocacy Summit. The bipartisan list of initial co-sponsors includes: Mark Amodei (R-NV-2), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-6), Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28), Don Davis (D-NC-1), Andy Harris (R-MD-1), Mike Kelly (R-PA-16), Maria Salazar (R-FL-27), and Tom Suozzi (D-NY-3). If enacted, the legislation would create a year-round, non-seasonal temporary worker program (often referred to as the H-2C visa class) to fill non-agricultural jobs that remain unfilled and that do not require a college degree.

The proposal includes a market-based visa pilot system with a flexible annual cap of up to 85,000 positions based on economic conditions, employer and worker accountability, full portability for workers moving between approved employers, compliance tools, and balanced safeguards. The legislation would give the cleaning industry, which continues to face long-term staffing gaps, a legal and structured way to expand its labor pool. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 540,000 cleaning job openings are expected each year in the U.S.

“ISSA’s support for the Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act is grounded in recognition that cleaning industry employers struggle to hire enough workers, which limits their ability to meet growing demand, maintain cleanliness and sanitation standards, and protect public health,” said John Nothdurft, ISSA’s Director of Government Affairs. “The act offers a common sense, bipartisan solution that will strengthen our workforce, empower businesses to grow, and ensure our industry can continue delivering the safe, healthy spaces that communities depend on every day.”

The reintroduction of this bill reaffirms bipartisan support in Congress for common sense workforce reform, signaling that the issue is not going away. ISSA calls on more members of Congress to sign on, pass the bill, and send it onward for the signature of the President.

Help reinforce the industry’s message by attending ISSA’s 2026 Clean Advocacy Summit on March 23-24, 2026 in Washington, D.C., and by using ISSA’s Advocacy Action Center to urge your federal elected officials to create a temporary worker program. For questions regarding workforce reform and ISSA Advocacy, please contact John Nothdurft.