Betco Announces Promotions in Sales and Marketing for Basic Coatings

Betco® Corp., manufacturer of commercial and institutional cleaning products, recently announced promotions that have been made in its sales and marketing departments for Basic Coatings®, a fully-owned subsidiary of the company.

Jason Walton has been promoted to senior director of sales for Basic Coatings. Walton has been with Betco since 2022, when he joined the company as director of sales. Prior to joining Betco, he worked in leadership positions with such companies as Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corp. and Hillyard Industries.

“Jason’s sales leadership and past experience in the wood floor industry has made him the best choice to lead the Basic Coatings sales team to success,” said Jeff Sloan, Betco senior vice president of sales. “During his time with Betco, he has continuously taken on increased responsibilities with ease. I look forward to seeing his accomplishments with the Basic Coatings sales team.”

In addition, Betco has promoted Jim Owen to product and marketing manager for Basic Coatings. Owen has been with the company for more than seven years and has developed his knowledge base around the intricacies of wood floor refinishing, especially gym floors.

“Jim’s new role will include responsibility for new product development and marketing programs,” Barrett Betz, Betco vice president of marketing, said. “His knowledge and outside-the-box thinking qualifies him as an excellent addition to the marketing team.”