Betco Announces Promotions in Sales and Marketing for Basic Coatings

October 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Betco Promotions

Betco® Corp., manufacturer of commercial and institutional cleaning products, recently announced promotions that have been made in its sales and marketing departments for Basic Coatings®, a fully-owned subsidiary of the company.

Jason Walton has been promoted to senior director of sales for Basic Coatings. Walton has been with Betco since 2022, when he joined the company as director of sales. Prior to joining Betco, he worked in leadership positions with such companies as Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corp. and Hillyard Industries.

“Jason’s sales leadership and past experience in the wood floor industry has made him the best choice to lead the Basic Coatings sales team to success,” said Jeff Sloan, Betco senior vice president of sales. “During his time with Betco, he has continuously taken on increased responsibilities with ease. I look forward to seeing his accomplishments with the Basic Coatings sales team.”

In addition, Betco has promoted Jim Owen to product and marketing manager for Basic Coatings. Owen has been with the company for more than seven years and has developed his knowledge base around the intricacies of wood floor refinishing, especially gym floors.

“Jim’s new role will include responsibility for new product development and marketing programs,” Barrett Betz, Betco vice president of marketing, said. “His knowledge and outside-the-box thinking qualifies him as an excellent addition to the marketing team.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cement mixer

Cement Alternative Could Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions

News / Products & Technologies
Notre Dame Cathedral restoration

Take a Peek Inside the Restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Lyle Rakers Golf Outing

BluSky Philanthropic Event Raises $140K for ALS Research in St. Louis

News
Joe Siekierski

RJ Schinner CFO Named One of Wisconsin’s Top Executives

Awards / News
ISSA Logo

ISSA Announces 2023 Achievement Awards Honorees

Awards / ISSA / News
IICRC logo

IICRC Announces 2024 Board of Directors

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...