Best Option Restoration Named to Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® List

February 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Best Option Restoration

Best Option Restoration (BOR), a national leader in the water and fire damage restoration industry, has once again been recognized as one of the top franchise opportunities in the country. The company announced its inclusion in Entrepreneur magazine’s highly competitive Franchise 500® list for 2026. This prestigious ranking honors the franchise for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power.

A Legacy of Consistent Growth

For 47 years, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Inclusion in the list is a highly sought-after achievement in the franchise industry. Best Option Restoration’s placement on the 2026 list underscores the brand’s resilience and the increasing demand for its essential services. This accolade follows a year of significant momentum, where the company was also ranked No. 127 on Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list in 2025 and recognized by USA Today as the No. 1 Business to Own.

“This recognition from Entrepreneur reflects the hard work of our entire franchise family,” said Kyle Chiasson, Best Option Restoration president. “We have built a culture that prioritizes operational excellence and community impact. To see our network’s dedication validated by such a respected publication is incredibly rewarding and motivates us to continue setting the standard for the restoration industry.”

Built for the Modern Entrepreneur

The evaluation process for the Franchise 500® is rigorous. Brands are judged on more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability. Best Option Restoration’s model stands out by offering the largest protected territories in the sector and a recession-resistant business structure. Unlike many competitors, BOR utilizes a proprietary administrative backbone system that handles the logistical “busy work” — such as insurance claims and billing — allowing franchise owners to focus on leadership rather than administrative tasks.

This operational efficiency has made the brand particularly attractive to entrepreneurs seeking an “adventure-based” career rather than a traditional desk job. With services covering water damage, fire and smoke repair, mold remediation, storm recovery, and more, franchise owners benefit from diverse revenue streams that remain essential regardless of economic conditions.

Looking Ahead to 2027

As weather events become more unpredictable and infrastructure ages, the need for professional restoration services continues to rise. Best Option Restoration is poised to meet this demand by expanding its footprint across the Country. The company plans to leverage this latest industry recognition to attract qualified franchise owners who are ready to serve their local communities during times of crisis.

