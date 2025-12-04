Best Hurricane Forecasts of 2025 Used AI

December 4, 2025Cleanfax Staff
hurricane

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially concluded on Nov. 30, and this season highlighted the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for storm forecasting, CNN reported.

During the 2025 season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) enhanced its traditional forecasting models by incorporating AI-driven models, including one created by Google DeepMind. Forecasters indicated that this AI model enabled them to achieve a significant breakthrough in accurately predicting rapid changes in a storm’s intensity.

While traditional models have become increasingly accurate in predicting the path of hurricanes in recent years, the reliability of intensity forecasts, especially regarding rapid intensification, has been less reliable.

Traditional forecasting models rely on physics and utilize complex mathematical equations to simulate the movement and interaction of heat, moisture, wind, and other atmospheric elements. The European Model and the American Global Forecast System, which have long been favored tools of the NHC, take hours to generate projections and require powerful supercomputers to operate effectively.

In contrast, the DeepMind model provided forecasters with an unusually high level of confidence that Hurricane Melissa would rapidly intensify approximately three days before it hit Jamaica as a devastating Category 5 storm. Importantly, this was the first time the NHC predicted that a storm would escalate to Category 5 status right from its formation as a Category 1 hurricane.

As climate change causes storms to intensify more frequently, predicting rapid intensification has become increasingly crucial, even as storms approach landfall. NHC forecasters highlighted the DeepMind model as a key factor in boosting their confidence in the predictions.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Joshua Miller and Kristin Smith

Margins Under Pressure: Inside the Realities Reshaping Restoration

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News / Video
Tom Monahan

The Titans of Rug Washing: How MOR and Centrum Force Advance a Legacy

Cleaning History / News / Video
NORMIC

NORMI Expands into Canada with NORMIC

News / Video
Fortify and Rytech logos

Fortify Companies Acquires Rytech Restoration

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Norris Gearhart

Is the Restoration Industry Ready for the Next Biohazard Threat?

Disasters / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Video
Manager with stressed worker

How Leaders Can De-Stress Their Teams

Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...