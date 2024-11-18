Best Buys for 2025: Legend Brands Truckmount

The 370 EFI truckmount upgrades the best-selling Sapphire Scientific® 370 with new efficiency, longevity, and ease of use. You can save $10,000 over 5 years in fuel, oil, and service-related costs as the 370 EFI cleans at 1 gallon per hour and is included in the Kohler extended oil life program.

Its Kohler EFI engine operates at 65% capacity at maximum load—almost 25% less than competitors’ truckmounts, resulting in lower repair costs, less downtime, and longer component life.

The 370 EFI includes the Sapphire patented heat exchanger and cooling belt technology. Cerakote-coated exhaust components lower temperatures by 35% for less wear on parts.

It’s covered for two years parts and labor plus an extended 5-year limited warranty on the heat exchanger, frame, and waste tank.