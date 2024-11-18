Best Buys for 2025: Ebac Industrial Products

November 18, 2024
Ebac feature

The HM150/HM150-H dehumidifiers are recent additions to the EIPL range of Rotational Molded Polyethylene Housings.

This durable housing and EIPL’s years of experience with refrigeration systems ensure the product not only looks the part but can also outperform competitors’ models of similar capacities.

The rotationally molded body with integral handles ensures ease of transportation and ease of storage. The plug-and-play operation couldn’t be simpler: Place the hose in a drain point, connect the unit to a power source, and switch it on. The HM150-H has the additional benefit of in-built humidity control, allowing for precise control and a digital readout.

Contact: 757-873-6800 | www.ebacusa.com

