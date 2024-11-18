Best Buys for 2025: Aero Tech

November 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
AERO Tech

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc. takes great pride in producing the highest quality equipment and delivering performance and flexibility for the ever-changing cleaning and restoration market needs. For more than 20 years, Aero Tech has been providing technical support and knowledge to ensure we deliver unmatched cleaning performance with the XT from Aero Tech. We engineer greatness into every XT that leaves our manufacturing facility. Creative engineering blends well with quality construction and continued innovation to create the most powerful cleaning system available today. The XT’s simple design and ease of maintenance make the unit versatile. Whether for cleaning or restoration, large jobs or small, this system is ready with extreme heat, true dual-wand capabilities, and dual-pressure regulators for cleaning at two different pressures simultaneously.

Contact: 866-390-2376 | www.aerotechmfg.com/the-xt

