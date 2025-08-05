Ben Kramer Named Bio-One Brand President

Five Star Franchising , a platform of home services franchise brands, named Ben Kramer as brand president of Bio-One, a provider of biohazard cleanup and decontamination services.

Kramer brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across franchising, restoration and manufacturing. He has held senior executive roles at nationally recognized home service brands, including brand president and senior vice president of operations. Known for his process-driven mindset and values-based leadership, Kramer has a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable growth.

As brand president, Kramer will oversee all aspects of Bio-One’s operations, focusing on strategic brand expansion and supporting franchise owner success at every stage.

“Ben brings exactly the kind of operational excellence and cultural alignment we look for in a brand leader,” said Andrew Mengason, Five Star Franchising chief growth officer. “His leadership will not only help accelerate Bio-One’s growth trajectory but also strengthen the systems that empower our franchise owners to thrive.”

Specializing in essential biohazard cleanup services—ranging from crime scenes to trauma events—Bio-One equips franchise owners to serve their communities with compassion, discretion, and professionalism.

“Bio-One is a rare opportunity—a chance to lead a brand where doing good is built into the business model,” Kramer said . “I’m excited to build on the brand’s momentum—partnering closely with our team and franchise owners to drive smart growth, expand into new markets, and ensure every owner is set up to succeed.”