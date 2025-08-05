Ben Kramer Named Bio-One Brand President

August 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Bio-One Brand President 800

Five Star Franchising, a platform of home services franchise brands, named Ben Kramer as brand president of Bio-One, a provider of biohazard cleanup and decontamination services.

Kramer brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across franchising, restoration and manufacturing. He has held senior executive roles at nationally recognized home service brands, including brand president and senior vice president of operations. Known for his process-driven mindset and values-based leadership, Kramer has a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable growth.

As brand president, Kramer will oversee all aspects of Bio-One’s operations, focusing on strategic brand expansion and supporting franchise owner success at every stage.

“Ben brings exactly the kind of operational excellence and cultural alignment we look for in a brand leader,” said Andrew Mengason, Five Star Franchising chief growth officer. “His leadership will not only help accelerate Bio-One’s growth trajectory but also strengthen the systems that empower our franchise owners to thrive.”

Specializing in essential biohazard cleanup services—ranging from crime scenes to trauma events—Bio-One equips franchise owners to serve their communities with compassion, discretion, and professionalism.

“Bio-One is a rare opportunity—a chance to lead a brand where doing good is built into the business model,” Kramer said . “I’m excited to build on the brand’s momentum—partnering closely with our team and franchise owners to drive smart growth, expand into new markets, and ensure every owner is set up to succeed.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Voda Cleaning Sea Lee

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Sae Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise

PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise Expansion

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions

News
ISSA Logo

ISSA Launches Consulting Services for Cleaning Industry

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News
Nor'easter

Strongest Nor’easters Predicted to Intensify

Disasters / News
indoor air quality

Most VOCs Come From Occupants

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...