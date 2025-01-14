Belfor Franchise Group Brands Honored in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®

Five brands within Belfor Franchise Group, a global residential and commercial services franchisor, have been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. The 2025 edition of the Franchise 500® list names The Patch Boys, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, redbox+ Dumpsters, Chem-Dry, and 1-800 Water Damage among the top options for prospective franchise owners, recognizing strong brand identity, financial stability and overall unit growth.

“For more than 46 years, the Franchise 500® has been our industry’s gold standard, so it’s an honor to see five Belfor Franchise Group brands recognized in this year’s rankings,” said Doug Smith, Belfor Franchise Group senior vice president of franchise development. “Our goal is to empower franchisees with industry-leading training and support that foster long-term success, enabling them to pursue their dreams of business ownership. It’s rewarding to see this mission recognized in the annual Franchise 500® rankings.”

Over the last several decades, Entrepreneur’s editorial team has employed an increasingly sophisticated formula to evaluate and rank the most promising opportunities for potential franchisees, assessing franchise brands according to factors such as brand strength, financial security, size and growth and costs and fees. The Franchise 500® list is not only a benchmark for competitiveness among franchisors, but an important research tool for those who aspire to operate franchises of their own.

The leadership and support teams at Belfor Franchise Group recognize that investing in a franchise and becoming a business owner is a major life decision that demands thoughtful consideration. Their franchise network and systems are tailored to support driven individuals at every stage of their franchise ownership journey.

