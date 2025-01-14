Belfor Franchise Group Brands Honored in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®

January 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Belfor Franchise Group

Five brands within Belfor Franchise Group, a global residential and commercial services franchisor, have been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. The 2025 edition of the Franchise 500® list names The Patch BoysBlue Kangaroo Packoutzredbox+ DumpstersChem-Dry, and 1-800 Water Damage among the top options for prospective franchise owners, recognizing strong brand identity, financial stability and overall unit growth.

“For more than 46 years, the Franchise 500® has been our industry’s gold standard, so it’s an honor to see five Belfor Franchise Group brands recognized in this year’s rankings,” said Doug Smith, Belfor Franchise Group senior vice president of franchise development. “Our goal is to empower franchisees with industry-leading training and support that foster long-term success, enabling them to pursue their dreams of business ownership. It’s rewarding to see this mission recognized in the annual Franchise 500® rankings.”

Over the last several decades, Entrepreneur’s editorial team has employed an increasingly sophisticated formula to evaluate and rank the most promising opportunities for potential franchisees, assessing franchise brands according to factors such as brand strength, financial security, size and growth and costs and fees. The Franchise 500® list is not only a benchmark for competitiveness among franchisors, but an important research tool for those who aspire to operate franchises of their own.

The leadership and support teams at Belfor Franchise Group recognize that investing in a franchise and becoming a business owner is a major life decision that demands thoughtful consideration. Their franchise network and systems are tailored to support driven individuals at every stage of their franchise ownership journey.

To see the full list of rankings, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

normi-logo

NORMI Announces Upcoming Class Schedule for Early 2025

News
Ridgeline Roofing Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Receives Funding from Private Equity Firm Bertram Capital

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Neighborly logo

19 Neighborly Brands Named Among the Top Franchises

Awards / News
Pittsburgh skyline

BluSky Restoration Adds New Office in Pittsburgh

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Tornado

US Logs Second Worst Year for Tornadoes on Record in 2024

Disasters / News
Construction worker

Construction Underperforms Broader Economy in December Jobs Report

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...