BELFOR Declares New Vice President of Franchise Development

September 9, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Beth Toenies

BELFOR Franchise Group promoted Beth Toenies to the position of vice president of franchise development. In her new role, Toenies will work to drive greater efficiencies in franchise lead generation and development and establish frameworks that drive long-term, sustainable growth.

Toenies currently serves as chief operating officer of 1-800-BOARDUP, a disaster recovery brand within BELFOR Franchise Group that specializes in securing properties and providing critical resources to victims rebuilding after a loss. She will continue in this capacity while also assuming her expanded role within BELFOR.

With more than two decades of franchise leadership experience, Toenies is also a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Certified Project Manager. Her achievements have been widely recognized: She is the 2025 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year–Business Services, a 2023 Jacksonville Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, and was recently named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works (2025) by Women We Admire.

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Toenies is a dedicated military spouse. Married to an active-duty Navy member, she was honored in 2022 as the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Military Spouse of the Year by Armed Forces Insurance.

