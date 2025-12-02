Before the Ball Drops

The end of the year can feel like being stuck inside a snow globe—everything swirling around while All I Want for Christmas Is You plays somewhere in the background. Project wrap-ups, year-end billing, and the holiday chaos outside of work all emerge.

But while business owners are decking the halls, some of their employees might be quietly decking out their résumés.

December often sparks reflection. As people prepare for a new year, new goals, and new resolutions, questions tend to surface: “Am I valued?” “Do I belong here?” “Where do I see myself at this time next year?”

It can be tempting for leaders to put on reindeer blinders, push through the season, and check in after the holidays. But waiting too long may mean starting the first quarter down a key team member.

January is historically the most common month for job changes, and service-based industries are no exception. Between burnout, unmet expectations, and the appeal of a fresh start, people are more likely to explore other options if they don’t feel seen or supported.

Performance reviews and bonuses have their place, but they aren’t the most effective tools for retention. What makes a difference is something simpler and more human: honest conversations.

The brain science behind connection

Neuroscience shows that the brain craves connection, recognition, and clarity. When leaders take time to acknowledge effort, listen with intention, and paint a clear picture of the future, they activate the brain’s natural reward system. The resulting release of dopamine and oxytocin helps build trust, motivation, and loyalty.

According to Harvard Business Review, employees are more engaged when they feel they matter, they’re growing, and they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

That’s not holiday magic, folks. It’s just the way our brains work!

Here are five conversations that leaders can have with their people before year-end to foster trust and lay the groundwork for stronger engagement in the new year.

1. “Here’s what I’ve noticed.”

Recognition is one of the simplest ways to retain great people. Yet many team members go an entire year without hearing specific feedback about their strengths beyond a passing “thanks.”

Effective recognition is not about flattery. It’s about being specific.

“I’ve noticed how you always step up to help new hires.”

“ You take on tough jobs without complaining, and it makes a difference. ”

“ Your calmness under pressure helped the whole crew on this project.”

When people feel seen, their brains respond with a hit of dopamine that boosts motivation and pride in their work. These moments often stay with employees far longer than any bonus.

2. “How are you doing … really?”

By December, many teams are stretched thin and running on fumes. The trucks are dirty, the phones won’t stop ringing, and patience is in short supply. The holidays can also be a difficult time for some people. You never truly know what might be going on outside of work.

Think of the “season of giving” as one deserving of giving empathy.

Leaders may ask open-ended questions like:

What’s been the most challenging part of this year for you?

What’s helped you push through?

Is there something you wish the company would do differently?

How can leadership better support you?

Creating psychological safety through empathy builds trust. And when trust is present, team members are more likely to share what’s really going on before burnout becomes a bigger issue.

3. “What would you like to see more of in your work?”

This conversation helps uncover potential. Many employees, especially high performers, aren’t just looking for compensation; they’re looking for purpose, growth, and a reason to buy in.

Asking the right questions can help identify those already seeking more responsibility or inspiration.

What part of your job excites you most?

Is there something new you’d like to learn or take on?

What would make your work feel more meaningful next year?

A recent LinkedIn study found that 94% of employees would stay longer at a company that invests in their development. Sometimes, simply starting the conversation is the investment.

4. “What’s one thing we can do better as a company?”

No one wants to start a new year feeling unheard. This is an ideal time to ask for honest feedback, before quiet frustrations turn into quiet quitting.

You might hear things like:

“Onboarding could be clearer. ”

“There’s friction between departments. ”

“ We could use more recognition throughout the year.”

Not every concern needs an immediate solution. Just listening can be a powerful retention tool. When people know their feedback matters, they tend to become more invested in the company’s success.

5. “Here’s what I see for you next year.”

This one ties it all together.

By sharing a clear and encouraging vision for someone’s future, leaders can inspire loyalty, boost confidence, and give people a reason to picture themselves staying.

They might say:

“I can see you stepping into a lead role next year. ”

“You’d be great at mentoring new hires. ”

“ You have a real gift for customer service. Let’s find a way to build on that.”

When people can picture their future with the company, they show up differently. Anticipation fuels motivation. And when growth feels possible, it often leads to more energy, creativity, and commitment to their work.

Final Thoughts

Companies don’t need elaborate systems or expensive programs to retain great people. Often, leaders need to show their people that they matter.

As Chuck Violand, founder of Violand Management Associates, reminds us: “Your people are your company’s greatest asset. When you invest in their growth and well-being, you’re not just building a stronger team—you’re building the foundation for long-term success.”

Leadership isn’t about managing outcomes; it’s about fostering connection. Recognition, curiosity, and empathy aren’t soft skills; they’re what make a business thrive.

So before the ball drops, leaders can make a lasting impact by taking the time to have meaningful conversations. Ask. Listen. Be present.

It’s the best gift any business can give to its people and itself.