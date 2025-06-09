Bed Bug Extermination Searches on the Rise Nationwide

As summer heats up, so do pest problems, and June 10 marks National Bed Bug Prevention Day. Bed bugs and other pests aren’t only found in hotels — they can turn up in gyms, cabs or rideshares, planes, movie theaters, and more.

Yelp data shows that nationwide searches for bed bug extermination have risen 53% in May 2024 through April 2025 (compared to the previous 12-month period), which reflects a growing demand for service pros. These pests typically peak during the heart of travel season, between June and October. In fact, searches on Yelp for pest control and bed bug inspection have both climbed steadily every month of 2025, highlighting the increased need for prevention and treatment.

Atlantic City, New Jersey claims the top spot this year for bed bug-related searches on Yelp demonstrating that residents are taking measures for prevention and treatment. Other major East Coast cities also ranked highly in our top 20 list, including New York (No. 8), Philadelphia (No. 9), and Boston (No. 14).

Midwest cities like Chicago (No. 4), St. Louis (No. 15), Minneapolis (No. 18), and more ranked among the areas with the most bed bug related searches, along with Southwest hotspots like Las Vegas (No. 3) and Oklahoma City (No. 17).

“Discovering bed bugs or other pests at home is something no one wants to deal with—especially heading into a busy summer of travel and entertaining—but it can happen to anyone,” said Tara Lewis, Yelp trend expert. “That’s why early prevention is key. It’s much easier to address these issues before they arise.”

Warm, humid weather attracts more than just bed bugs — cockroaches, mosquitoes, and silverfish thrive in moist conditions. To make your home or facility less inviting, use dehumidifiers in damp areas such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements. Also, fix any leaky pipes or faucets to keep moisture levels in check.

While some situations — like picking up bed bugs while traveling — can be less predictable, proactive inspections will help minimize pest problems. Experts generally recommend professional pest inspections annually or quarterly, but the frequency can depend on factors such as your location and your building’s age and structure.

For more tips to help keep your home or facility comfortable and running smoothly through summer, check out Yelp’s summer home maintenance quick-start guide.