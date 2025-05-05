ATI Restoration Celebrates 36 Years of Dedicated Service and Community Impact

May 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ATI Restoration

ATI Restoration celebrates its 36th anniversary, reflecting on decades of committed service, leadership, and meaningful community impact within the restoration industry. Founded by Gary Moore on May 5, 1989, this milestone coincides with Cinco de Mayo, perfectly symbolizing ATI’s vibrant culture and resilience.

Jeff Moore, Gary’s oldest son and current RIA President, shares heartfelt appreciation: “Today, we proudly celebrate 36 years of ATI Restoration. We are incredibly grateful for every individual who has contributed to our journey. We honor the memories of those who have passed, value deeply the efforts of those who have retired, and sincerely thank those who continue their careers elsewhere but once proudly wore the ATI logo. To our current and future employees, subcontractors, partners, customers, and vendors—your passion, dedication, and partnership are the very essence of our ongoing success.”

From its humble beginnings in a small 1,000-square-foot space to its current presence of 74 locations nationwide, ATI Restoration’s growth exemplifies determination, collaboration, and commitment to excellence.

In celebration of this milestone, ATI is hosting special celebrations at most, if not all, locations to honor the superheroes within its ranks and across the restoration industry.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Jeff Bishop

In Memoriam: Jeff Bishop

News
IICRC

IICRC Leadership Participates in Legislative Fly-In Events in Washington DC

News
Los Angeles air pollution

Top 10 Cities Most Polluted by Air Pollution

News / Sustainability
LEVLR

Announcing LEVLR: An AI-Powered Tool to Compare Xactimate Estimates

News
ATI Restoration Wins Both Phoenix Awards

ATI Restoration Snags Both 2025 RIA Phoenix Awards for Innovation

Awards / News
Upset frustrated young man reading bad news in postal mail letter paper document sit at home table, depressed stressed guy worried about high bill tax invoice, overdue debt notification money problem

Employee Engagement Falls for the Second Time in Nearly 20 Years

Business Management & Operations / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...