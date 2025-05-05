ATI Restoration Celebrates 36 Years of Dedicated Service and Community Impact

ATI Restoration celebrates its 36th anniversary, reflecting on decades of committed service, leadership, and meaningful community impact within the restoration industry. Founded by Gary Moore on May 5, 1989, this milestone coincides with Cinco de Mayo, perfectly symbolizing ATI’s vibrant culture and resilience.

Jeff Moore, Gary’s oldest son and current RIA President, shares heartfelt appreciation: “Today, we proudly celebrate 36 years of ATI Restoration. We are incredibly grateful for every individual who has contributed to our journey. We honor the memories of those who have passed, value deeply the efforts of those who have retired, and sincerely thank those who continue their careers elsewhere but once proudly wore the ATI logo. To our current and future employees, subcontractors, partners, customers, and vendors—your passion, dedication, and partnership are the very essence of our ongoing success.”

From its humble beginnings in a small 1,000-square-foot space to its current presence of 74 locations nationwide, ATI Restoration’s growth exemplifies determination, collaboration, and commitment to excellence.

In celebration of this milestone, ATI is hosting special celebrations at most, if not all, locations to honor the superheroes within its ranks and across the restoration industry.