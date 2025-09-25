ATI Restoration Appoints Michael Caiazza as Regional Manager of Los Angeles

September 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Michael Caiazza 800x533

ATI Restoration designated Michael Caiazza as Regional Manager of its Los Angeles office.

Caiazza has more than 17 years of experience in the restoration industry, including 13 years as a project director for several major restoration companies. In his new role, Caiazza will oversee operational performance, focusing on efficiency, client service, and regional growth.

The LA office, one of ATI’s newest branches, was strategically launched to expand ATI’s response capabilities in Southern California following the 2025 LA wildfires. With this addition, ATI operates seven offices across Southern California.

