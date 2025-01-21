ATI Restoration Aligns Insurance and TPA Business to Focus on Residential

ATI Restoration (ATI) released an ambitious strategic focus for 2025, doubling down on its commitment to the insurance market and residential restoration. With 35 years in delivering value to insurance carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and homeowners, ATI is setting the stage to become the nation’s premier partner for insurance claims and restoration services.

At the forefront of this initiative is the appointment of Chris Sechrest as vice president of residential services. With over three decades of expertise in the restoration and insurance industries, including roles at Travelers, Encompass, and State Farm, Sechrest is equipped to drive ATI’s residential services strategy. Based in Atlanta, Sechrest will oversee all aspects of ATI’s residential operations, ensuring consistent service delivery and strengthening partnerships with insurance carriers, TPAs, and brokers.

“Our goal is to be the restoration partner of choice for both day-to-day claims and surge events,” Sechrest said. “By addressing operational challenges and driving excellence across our 70-plus locations, we aim to set new benchmarks for service delivery and customer satisfaction.”

In tandem with this leadership announcement, Jeremy Jenkins, a restoration veteran with over 25 years of experience, will transition to director of managed repair programs (MRP) to oversee ATI’s TPA program work. Jenkins’ deep understanding of centralized management and program-based restoration will help ATI streamline operations, enhance performance metrics, and improve key benchmarks such as Time in Process, Days to Estimate, and Time to Job Completion.

Having founded Jenkins Enterprises in 2015, Jenkins brings a strong entrepreneurial perspective to his new role. In 2023, ATI welcomed Jenkins to the team by adding Jenkins Enterprises to its portfolio of companies. Over the past two years, Jenkins has successfully managed offices in Maryland and Virginia and demonstrated exceptional leadership. His promotion is the company’s latest example of how owners of acquired firms can grow into broader leadership roles within ATI, expanding their impact across the organization.

“We are committed to reducing cycle times and enhancing quality, making ATI an even stronger partner for TPAs and insurance carriers,” Jenkins said. “Our centralized management approach will ensure improved communication and efficiency across all locations.”

Ryan Moore, ATI president and chief growth officer, highlighted the significance of these changes: “ATI was built on insurance claims and TPA work, and this renewed focus reaffirms our commitment to excellence in the residential segment. By aligning the best talent and resources, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our partners and customers.”

With these strategic leadership moves and investments, ATI is focused on growing its market share in residential restoration while continuing to be a trusted partner for commercial restoration services. By prioritizing performance metrics and operational efficiency, ATI aims to limit downtime and deliver seamless restoration experiences for all clients.