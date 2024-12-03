ATI Marks One-Year Milestone Since the Tustin Hangar Fire

December 3, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ATI

ATI Restoration commemorates one year since the extensive response to the catastrophic fire that broke out at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Hangar in Tustin, California, in November 2023. This iconic structure, a marvel of wooden architecture from the 1940s, was not only a significant part of the community’s history but also a notable film set location for movies such as Pearl Harbor and The Hindenburg.

When the blaze consumed the hangar, it released asbestos and debris over a 6-mile radius, affecting 2,500 building structures, including homes, schools, parks, and public infrastructure. With extensive experience in asbestos abatement and emergency response, ATI mobilized more than 500 trained professionals to address the crisis efficiently and swiftly.

“This was an unprecedented environmental challenge,” said Jerry Cielak, National Response Services (NRS) president. “The scale and complexity of asbestos abatement extended across a vast area, putting the safety of both our teams and the community at the forefront. By rapidly establishing a command center and prioritizing cleanup efforts based on ongoing environmental testing, we ensured effective hazard mitigation from the start.”

A strategic zoning approach allowed ATI to prioritize high-hazard areas, ensuring a swift and thorough remediation process with support from local police and fire authorities as well as third-party environmental consultants. Additionally, a robust communication plan was implemented, maintaining transparency and coordination among city officials, government agencies, and environmental inspectors. Despite challenges such as windy conditions that reintroduced debris into cleared areas, ATI’s team remained diligent, re-inspecting and ensuring the safety of affected zones.

“Our team worked tirelessly through the holiday season, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the Tustin community. One year later, we are proud of our efforts to restore safety across the affected areas and remain ready to support the city as needed,” Cielak added.

For more details on the response efforts, view our case study and video documenting the cleanup:

