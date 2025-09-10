ATI Advances Workforce Training Nationwide with KnowHow

For decades, ATI Restoration, one of the largest disaster recovery and property restoration firms in the U.S., has differentiated itself through continuous investment in its people, processes, and technology—ensuring its teams have the skills, tools, and confidence to deliver exceptional results on every job. As part of this ongoing commitment, ATI announced a strategic partnership with KnowHow, the AI-powered platform that centralizes knowledge and standardizes onboarding, training, and operations.

The integration of KnowHow into ATI’s daily operations is more than a technology upgrade—it’s a competitive edge. In an environment where speed, accuracy, and consistency define success, ATI employees now have real-time guidance at their fingertips, enabling them to outperform and exceed client expectations.

This partnership complements ATI’s existing training programs, which provide more than 100,000 hours of education annually, ranging from field certifications to leadership development. By combining this strong foundation with KnowHow’s AI-powered workflows, ATI is preparing the next generation of restoration leaders and reinforcing its culture of professional growth.

“Empowering our employees with seamless access to reliable processes and workflows is essential to maintaining the quality and consistency we promise our clients,” said David Carpenter, ATI Restoration CEO. “The KnowHow platform is a game-changer, enabling us to streamline training, standardize operations, and help our employees grow in their roles while continuing to meet client needs at the highest standard.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with ATI Restoration,” said Leighton Healey, KnowHow CEO. “They are an iconic and inspirational organization in the industry, known for the care and support they provide to their staff. KnowHow will play a critical role in empowering those staff to work with even greater confidence and efficiency at the office or on the jobsite.”

ATI’s brand has been built on trust, expertise, and care—both for its clients and staff. KnowHow strengthens ATI’s culture of continuous learning by giving employees tools that accelerate ramp-up time and reinforce the ATI standard across every job. This partnership builds on ATI’s legacy of innovation and sustained investment in people, ensuring its workforce is fully equipped to respond with excellence, whether in day-to-day operations or during catastrophe events.