Assessment First

A growing call for change is occurring in the mold remediation and indoor air quality industries. As the executive director of the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™), Doug Hoffman is on a mission to reframe how contractors and technicians approach every job—with science, not assumptions.

“Prognosis without diagnosis is malpractice,” Hoffman said. “We’d never accept that from a doctor—so why are we doing it in mold remediation?”

For years, Hoffman has advocated that every project should begin and end with comprehensive environmental assessment—not just when a third-party assessor is involved, but also as part of the remediator’s internal process. While licensing laws often prevent one person from acting as both assessor and remediator on the same project, that doesn’t mean remediators should ignore the science behind assessment. In fact, Hoffman believes it’s one of the most powerful tools for protecting clients—and themselves.

A paradigm shift

Hoffman recalled his first visit to The Experience Convention and Trade Show in 2016, where he met industry leader Larry Cooper. He noticed a gap in the conversation at the time: “I heard a lot about how people should be doing the work but not a lot about the science behind it,” Hoffman said.

That insight laid the foundation for what Hoffman sees as a necessary paradigm shift in the industry—a shift toward diagnosis-driven remediation backed by objective testing data, not guesswork or surface-level observation.

He likens the shift to changes brought on by COVID-19 when businesses had to rethink workspaces, communication tools, and customer service models. “Just like people had to pivot during the pandemic, we in this industry need to pivot to a model where assessment is not optional—it’s essential,” Hoffman said.

Why testing matters

One of Hoffman’s core arguments is that environmental testing must become a routine part of the remediation process. “You can’t look at mold and know what it is,” he explained. “You have to test.”

Testing creates a baseline, identifies systemic issues, and provides a measurable way to evaluate progress throughout a project. Importantly, it prepares contractors for post-remediation verification, which can either confirm the work’s success or prevent a costly redo.

“Without testing, you’re flying blind,” Hoffman said. “And more importantly, you’re leaving yourself open to liability.”

He emphasized the distinction between subjective and objective observations. While visual or olfactory clues may alert you to potential problems, they don’t hold up in court. Lab-backed data does.

Shifting liability

Hoffman mentioned the value of shifting liability—a term he uses to describe the business strategy of relying on third-party validation to protect oneself from claims and lawsuits. By using licensed labs for testing, following established remediation protocols like the IICRC S520, the NORMI Professional Practices, and citing certified training in contracts, contractors can transfer risk to the appropriate parties.

“If I send a sample to a lab and they misidentify it, I’m not the one on the hook—they are,” he explained. “That’s why we train our members not just how to do the work but how to protect themselves with documentation.”

This philosophy extends to contracts as well. Hoffman advised contractors to work with local attorneys to craft state-specific service agreements that can be defended in legal disputes. “Don’t rely on a generic template—get something that’s enforceable where you live,” he said.

Science saves money

Hoffman shared several real-world examples highlighting how proper assessment can lead to smarter, more cost-effective solutions. In one case, what initially looked like a full-kitchen tear-out was resolved for just over US$2,000—thanks to proper moisture readings and understanding the source of the problem (relative humidity from an oversized HVAC unit), not simply reacting to visible mold.

“Assessment isn’t just about identifying the presence of mold,” Hoffman explained. “It’s about understanding why it’s there and tailoring the solution accordingly. That’s how you control job costs, shorten timelines, and get better results.”

Screening vs. testing

Hoffman was quick to distinguish between screening tools and diagnostic testing. Tools like ATP (adenosine triphosphate) luminometers are great for flagging potential microbial contamination, but only lab testing can confirm what’s really present.

“Think of it like a cholesterol screening at a health fair,” he explained. “It might tell you something’s off, but your doctor isn’t going to prescribe a statin based on that. You need follow-up testing.”

Both types of tools have their place, and Hoffman encouraged contractors to use them wisely, especially to justify further testing to hesitant clients.

Industry standard

NORMI’s push for professional practices and proper assessment has gained serious traction. Several states—including Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Texas—now require mold assessors and remediators to be licensed. Local health departments in states without licensing laws are turning to organizations like NORMI and the IICRC for guidance.

“This is about protecting the public,” Hoffman said. “And that starts with equipping contractors to do things the right way, backed by science and documentation.”

Hoffman’s vision for the industry is one where testing isn’t seen as an extra but as an expected part of every job. Whether you’re a licensed assessor or a remediator looking to document your work internally, testing is the cornerstone of professional, defensible, and successful mold remediation.

“Every project needs assessment—front end, interim, and post,” he concluded. “That’s how you protect the client, protect yourself, and prove that the work you did actually worked.”