ARCSI Accepting Nominations for ISSA Residential Cleaning Council

April 19, 2023Patricia LaCroix
Residential cleaning

The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, is accepting nominations for three new members of the ISSA Residential Cleaning Council, the oversight body for residential cleaning members. The ISSA Residential Cleaning Council works with ISSA staff to develop the overall strategic plan for ARCSI.

“Serving as a member of the ISSA Residential Cleaning Council is both a personally and professionally rewarding experience,” said ARCSI Program Manager Erin Lasch. “This is a momentous time in the cleaning industry and our council has a critical role in shaping ARCSI’s future. I encourage you to consider applying yourself or nominating a colleague for this leadership opportunity.”

Several desired attributes for potential council members include, but are not limited to:

  • Demonstrated leadership commitment and involvement with ARCSI and the residential cleaning community
  • Recognized leader in the residential cleaning community
  • Relevant expertise in the disciplines of business management
  • Commitment to participate in six plus council meetings annually
  • Commitment to having a presence at many ARCSI events both virtual and in person
  • Positive leadership attributes including emotional intelligence and the ability to work collaboratively and engage in appropriate debate and discussion
  • Visionary and strategic thinker.

The deadline to submit your nominations is June 30, 2023. Incoming 2023–24 ISSA Residential Cleaning Council members will be announced later this year.

Patricia LaCroix
Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

