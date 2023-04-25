Aramsco Purchases Pantheon Surface Prep
April 25, 2023—
Aramsco has acquired Pantheon Surface Prep Sales and Rentals for an undisclosed sum.
The deal includes Pantheon’s locations in Englewood, Colorado and Cypress, California. Aramsco’s acquisition expands the company’s client base and product offerings.
“Pantheon and Aramsco share a common goal of providing customers with the best experience in the industry. We are excited about the opportunity this transaction provides for our customers, employees, and supply partners,” added Andrew Liebert, Aramsco executive vice president.
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023