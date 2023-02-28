Aramsco, Inc. Acquires Striping Service and Supply

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX. — February 28, 2023 — Aramsco, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Striping Service and Supply, LLC (3S) from Frontline Road Safety, LLC (the former parent company of 3S). Located in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Sanford, Florida, 3S is a leading, regional distributor of road safety and pavement marking products, traffic and custom signs, and fabrication services of truck-mounted attenuators and special-use trailers.

“We are delighted to welcome the 3S team to the Aramsco family. This is a new market for Aramsco, so it was important to us to pick a partner with a strong history in the industry and experienced team members that would allow us to provide exceptional service to existing customers while also looking towards future growth opportunities in this space,” said Andrew Liebert, EVP of Sales & Operations at Aramsco.

“Through its operating companies, Frontline is the leading provider of pavement marking and ancillary road safety services in North America,” said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety. “As a division of Aramsco, 3S will now be part of a best-in-class distribution company. This will benefit 3S’s suppliers, customers, and employees. We look forward to remaining a customer of 3S and the broader Aramsco platform for years to come.”

“I am excited about the opportunity this transaction creates for our employees and customers. This transaction will allow existing customers to take advantage of additional products and services offered by Aramsco while continuing to receive the high level of service our customers have come to expect from 3S,” said Brian Saker, General Manager of 3S.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to grow with the 3S team in the traffic safety market,” added Chris Kim, VP of Business Development for Aramsco. “Our goal is to build a national service footprint focused on ensuring our traffic safety customers have the best access to the products and services they need for success.”

About Aramsco, Inc.

For over 50 years, Aramsco and its family of companies have been serving the needs of specialty contractors and other customers in diverse commercial markets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The Aramsco family of companies, which include CRW Supply, Safety Express, and others, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to customers that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco.

About Striping Service and Supply (3S)

3S is a one-stop distributor of pavement marking, road, and airport safety products. In addition to our full array of road safety and pavement marking products, we also offer the custom fabrication and sales of truckmounted attenuators and trailers. Visit www.stripingserviceandsupply.com for more information on Striping Service and Supply.