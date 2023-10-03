Aramsco Acquires National Traffic Signs

October 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Aramsco

Aramsco, a nationwide distributor of industrial supplies and cleaning equipment, has acquired National Traffic Signs (NTS) for an undisclosed amount.

Aramsco’s purchase of NTS expands the company’s presence in the traffic control, safety, and pavement market and marks its fifth recent acquisition in the sector. Based in Clearwater, Florida, NTS distributes pavement marking materials, traffic signs, and other related products to specialty contractors and government agencies.

“We are delighted to welcome the entire NTS team to the Aramsco family. We look forward to building on their success together and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and supplier partners,” said Chris Kim, Aramsco vice president of business development. “This is part of our continued effort to service the traffic safety market across the country.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cleaning products

EPA Finalizes Rule on PFAS Reporting

News / Products & Technologies
Street Cleaning

NYC Experiences Record-Breaking Rainfall and Flooding

Disasters / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Spending money

U.S. Consumers Getting Deeper in Credit Card Debt

News
Green Seal

Green Seal to Prohibit Short-Chain PFAS in Certain Certified Products

Health & Safety / News / Products & Technologies
Sept-Oct 2023 CMM

September/October Issue of CMM Now Online

ISSA / News
North Carolina State Flag

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Fourth Location in North Carolina

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...