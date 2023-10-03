Aramsco Acquires National Traffic Signs

Aramsco, a nationwide distributor of industrial supplies and cleaning equipment, has acquired National Traffic Signs (NTS) for an undisclosed amount.

Aramsco’s purchase of NTS expands the company’s presence in the traffic control, safety, and pavement market and marks its fifth recent acquisition in the sector. Based in Clearwater, Florida, NTS distributes pavement marking materials, traffic signs, and other related products to specialty contractors and government agencies.

“We are delighted to welcome the entire NTS team to the Aramsco family. We look forward to building on their success together and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and supplier partners,” said Chris Kim, Aramsco vice president of business development. “This is part of our continued effort to service the traffic safety market across the country.”