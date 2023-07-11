Aramsco Acquires Alpine Products 

July 11, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Aramsco

Aramsco has acquired Alpine Products for an undisclosed amount.

Aramsco’s purchase of Alpine Products expands the company’s presence in the traffic control, safety, and pavement market and marks its fourth recent acquisition in the sector. Based in Auburn, Washington, Alpine Products distributes pavement marking materials, traffic signs, and other related products to specialty contractors and government agencies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bart Farrar [Alpine president] and the Alpine employees, customers, and vendor partners to the Aramsco family. Alpine has a strong history in serving customers in the Pacific Northwest and we look forward to building on their great reputation,” said Andrew Liebert, Aramsco executive vice president.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

