ANSI/IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment Published

January 23, 2025
pexels-photo-46274-iicrc

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) published a new American National Standard – ANSI/IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment.

This standard focuses on the commercial built environment and defines frequencies, objectives, results, principles, and practices to clean, maintain, and restore the built environment. The built environment is defined as materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures, and equipment located inside a building envelope.

The ANSI/IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment includes the following:

  • Principles of Cleaning
  • Administrative Procedures and Project Documentation
  • Safety and Health
  • Cleaning Processes
  • Cleaning Equipment and Tools, Materials, Chemicals, and Supplies
  • Quality Assurance and Quality Control
  • Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts

“On behalf of our entire dedicated team, it is with great pride and excitement that we announce the release of the first-ever ANSI-approved standard for the built environment, said Perry Shimanoff, IICRC S400 consensus body chairman. “This landmark achievement represents a significant step forward in supporting professional cleaners by providing a comprehensive and authoritative resource to enhance their expertise. This new Standard is designed to empower cleaning professionals with practical guidance on the current Standard of Care, elevating the industry’s standards and fostering a healthier, safer built environment for all.”

“This Standard provides the commercial property maintenance industry with an authoritative resource to ensure standard of care in the delivery of cleaning, restoration, and maintenance practices,” said Brandon Burton, IICRC standards chairman. “Thank you to the tremendous effort of the Consensus Body volunteers that have dedicated seven years to the development of this critical document.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S400: 2025 and other standards, click here.

IICRC standards are also available via the IICRC Standards Subscription website.

For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org.

