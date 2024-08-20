Another US Judge Blocks FTC Ban on Noncompete Agreements

A federal judge in Florida temporarily blocked a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule that would ban noncompete agreements, becoming the second judge to rule that the ban is likely invalid, Reuters reported.

Last week, a U.S. district judge in Ocala, Florida, blocked the FTC from applying the rule to real estate developer Properties of the Villages, pending the outcome of the company’s lawsuit claiming the commission lacked the power to institute a ban.

The limited jurisdiction of the ruling will still mean the noncompete ban will go into effect for most Americans on Sept. 4. While the FTC’s rule would be the first nationwide ban, California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and North Dakota have already banned noncompete agreements. At least a dozen other states have also passed laws limiting their use.

The FTC said an estimated 30 million workers—nearly one in five Americans—are subject to a noncompete clause. Still, at least three lawsuits have been filed challenging the ban, including a partial block.