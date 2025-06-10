Americans Say Stricter Building Standards Are a Good Idea

June 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
tornado damage

Most Americans (77%) said stricter building standards are a good idea for communities at high risk of extreme weather, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. Additionally, 64% said it’s a good idea for the government to provide financial assistance for rebuilding after weather disasters.

These findings come amid conversations about scaling back the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in setting standards and working with states to handle disaster response.

The survey conducted from April 28 to May 4 among more than 5,000 U.S. adults explores attitudes about the steps government could take to address extreme weather impacts, as well as the link Americans see between extreme weather and climate change.

Key highlights of the Pew survey include:

  • 41% said it’s a good idea for the government to help homeowners cover the rising cost of insurance, while 34% call it a bad idea.
  • 39% said it’s a good idea to ban new construction in areas at high risk of extreme weather verses 28% who believe it’s a bad idea. Only 14% support requiring people to move out of high-risk areas. Pew found that on these questions and other policies, many Americans said they are not sure, underscoring the developing nature of public views on this issue.
  • 74% of Americans said they’ve experienced at least one of five forms of extreme weather (blizzards, squall lines, atmospheric rivers, thunderstorms, and tornados) in the past 12 months. Eight-in-10 who experienced extreme weather in the last year said climate change contributed a lot or a little.

Large shares of both Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (84%) as well as Republicans and Republican leaners (71%) said it is a good idea for government to set stricter building standards for new construction in communities at high risk of extreme weather. Most also think it’s a good idea for government to provide financial assistance for people in high-risk areas to rebuild after extreme weather impacts.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

wage increase

Chicago Minimum Wage Set to Increase July 1

Labor / News
Bed bug on pillow and in bed as a bedbug infestation concept shaped as text letters as parasitic insect pests under the sheets as a hygiene health care symbol and metaphor of parasite bite danger inside a mattress.

Bed Bug Extermination Searches on the Rise Nationwide

Cleaning / News
Kansas City downtown at night

Trusted Restorer Opens National Conference To Industry

News
bed bug

Bed Bug Awareness Week Offers Inspection & Prevention Tips

News
Daniela Isaac Hoffmann

Summit Restoration Enters New Key Markets

Growth & Acquisitions / News
in door air quality check. measuring dust particles in the air. harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter) small dirty dust harmful to health. unhealthy working environment in a building.

Americans Prioritize Air Quality at Work

Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much of your restoration business comes from self-pay clients?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...