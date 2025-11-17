AllStates Restoration Wins 2025 Community Choice Award

AllStates Restoration, a leading water, fire, and mold damage restoration company serving Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Mercer Counties and the entire state of New Jersey, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the Asbury Park Press 2025 Community Choice Awards in the category Basement/ Foundation/Waterproofing/Services Companies. This prestigious recognition highlights local businesses that demonstrate outstanding service, trust, and community commitment—chosen directly by the residents they serve.

“We are truly honored to be voted a winner by the people of Monmouth County,” said Bonnie Ivry, who works in sales and marketing for AllStates Restoration. “Our team shows up every day with compassion, urgency, and professionalism to help families and businesses during some of their most stressful moments. This award reflects the dedication of our entire staff—and the trust our community continues to place in us.”

The Community Choice Awards celebrate excellence across multiple industries and are driven entirely by public nominations and votes. AllStates Restoration prides itself on fast response times, certified technicians, advanced restoration technology, and a reputation for exceptional customer service.

Since 2009, AllStates Restoration has built a strong local presence throughout Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex and Mercer Counties. The company specializes in:

Emergency Water Damage Extraction & Drying

Fire & Smoke Damage Restoration

Mold Inspection, Testing & Remediation

Sewage Cleanup & Sanitization

Storm, Basement, and Flooding Response

Beyond its technical excellence and subject matter expertise, AllStates Restoration places a strong emphasis on community involvement, homeowner education, and supporting local partners such as plumbers, realtors, property managers and insurance professionals.

“This award motivates us to keep raising the bar,” Ivry added. “We’re committed to providing the highest level of service and being there for our neighbors 24/7. AllStates is there for you All-Ways.”